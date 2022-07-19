90°F
Homicide investigation underway in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 12:12 am
 
(Getty Images)

Police were investigating a Monday night killing in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

The homicide was reported in the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Cheyenne Avenue.

North Las Vegas police asked people to stay away from the area between Cartier and June avenues.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

