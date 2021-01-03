Homicide investigation underway in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the northeast side of the valley.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers are on scene Saturday night at the 6900 block of Dunsbach Way, near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

