Homicide investigation underway in northeast Las Vegas

Officers were called Friday morning to a mobile home park on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North after a report of a shooting.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 8:08 a.m. to a mobile home park on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Misael Parra.

