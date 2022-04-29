73°F
Homicide investigation underway in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2022 - 8:46 am
 
Updated April 29, 2022 - 10:35 am
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North on Friday, April 29, 2022. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)v

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 8:08 a.m. to a mobile home park on the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Misael Parra.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

