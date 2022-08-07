Homicide investigation underway in northeast Las Vegas

Police responded to the area of North Pecos Road and Osage Avenue on Saturday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing near North Pecos Road and Osage Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

