Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2022 - 8:04 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The investigation is ongoing near North Pecos Road and Osage Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Justin Byers.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

