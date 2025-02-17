54°F
Man found dead near business in northwest Las Vegas

Police investigate a homicide Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, on the 6800 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, on the 6800 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, on the 6800 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a homicide Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, on the 6800 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2025 - 8:19 am
 
Updated February 17, 2025 - 9:40 am

A man was found dead near a local business complex on Monday morning, according to police.

During a news conference, Lt. Steve Riback told reporters that at 2:35 a.m., the fire department requested assistance from the Metropolitan Police Department regarding a medical call from the 6800 block of North Durango Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, Riback said.

Despite efforts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

When a reporter asked if this homicide was the fourth in Metro’s jurisdiction since Saturday, Riback said he was “not exactly sure of the total numbers at this point.” He also said that the police did not have any descriptors of those involved in the shooting.

“It is unknown this time — the details,” Riback said. “Everything is preliminary at this point. We just started the investigation a short time ago.”

Riback also encouraged anybody with information about the shooting to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

