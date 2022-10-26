51°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 6:36 am
 
Police said Wednesday morning that they were investigating a homicide in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The homicide occurred on the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, near South Jones Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

