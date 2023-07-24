Homicide investigation underway in southwest Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

The investigation is related to an earlier call of a barricade situation near Pecos Road and Interstate 215, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

