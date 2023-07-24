86°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2023 - 5:24 am
 
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The investigation is related to an earlier call of a barricade situation near Pecos Road and Interstate 215, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

