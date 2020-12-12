43°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in Spring Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2020 - 7:36 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

Officers are on the scene of the 5800 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Jones Boulevard.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

