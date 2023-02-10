Homicide investigation underway in Spring Valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a park in the central Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide at a Spring Valley park Friday afternoon.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at around 2:45 p.m. that the investigation was ongoing at Charlie Frias Park, near South Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.