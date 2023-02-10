Homicide investigation underway in Spring Valley

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide at a park in the central Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide at a Spring Valley park Friday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at around 2:45 p.m. that the investigation was ongoing at Charlie Frias Park, near South Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

