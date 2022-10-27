51°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 7:04 am
 
(Getty Images)

Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The incident occurred on the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive, according to a release from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

