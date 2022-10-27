Homicide investigation underway in west Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

(Getty Images)

The incident occurred on the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street, near West Russell Road and South Buffalo Drive, according to a release from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

