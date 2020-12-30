41°F
Homicides

Homicide investigation underway near Summerlin

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2020 - 11:54 pm
 
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 8100 block of Spur Court in Las ...
Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the 8100 block of Spur Court in Las Vegas. (sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night on the northwest side of the valley.

Officers are on scene at the 8100 block of Spur Court, near South Cimarron Road and Alta Drive, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

