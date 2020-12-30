Homicide investigation underway near Summerlin
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide Tuesday night on the northwest side of the valley.
Officers are on scene at the 8100 block of Spur Court, near South Cimarron Road and Alta Drive, according to a statement from Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
