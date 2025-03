Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning north of the Las Vegas Strip.

Woman who killed music icon Selena has been denied parole

Suspect identified in deadly NLV shooting that led to carjackings

Man shot dead at casino is former state senator’s son

Suspected killer fled with other man after Aliante slaying, police say

Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning north of the Las Vegas Strip.

The incident occurred in the area of the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.