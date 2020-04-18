Homicide may have been self-defense shooting, Las Vegas police say

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 51-year-old Las Vegas man killed Thursday night in what police believe to be a self-defense shooting.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 51-year-old man who was killed Thursday night in the southwest valley in what police believe to be a self-defense shooting.

He was Lonnie Duane Stribling, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Thursday night that police believe Stribling was shot during an argument at a food truck in a convenience store parking lot.

About 8 p.m. Thursday, a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was flagged down at Warm Springs Road and Jones Boulevard and found people administrating first aid to a man suffering from gunshot wounds. More troopers and Metro officers arrived on the scene and found a woman nearby with a handgun, Spencer said Thursday.

Spencer said detectives believe the suspect and another man were working at a food truck when the victim showed up. Police believe the three began to argue, and the victim pulled out a handgun and was then shot by the woman, he said.

Police spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said Friday that the shooting will be submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office as a possible self-defense case. The woman was taken into custody Thursday night but the district attorney’s office will determine whether she will face criminal charges.

Spencer said police believe the woman may be Stribling’s sister-in-law, but detectives hadn’t confirmed their relationship as of Thursday night.

Stribling was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide caused by a gunshot wound to the neck, the coroner’s office said.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available. Stribling’s death marks the 28th homicide Metro has investigated this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.