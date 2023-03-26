Homicide near the Strip under investigation

The shooting occurred in the area of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was fatally shot near the Strip Saturday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen said that officers responded to the area of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lt. Jason Johansson said the investigation was ongoing in the 200 block of East Flamingo Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they died, Houchen said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

