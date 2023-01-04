Homicide reported in business complex near Las Vegas airport

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Wednesday morning just south of Harry Reid International Airport.

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at a business on the 500 block of East Pamalyn Avenue in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at a business on the 500 block of East Pamalyn Avenue in Las Vegas. (Justin Semana/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide Wednesday morning just south of Harry Reid International Airport.

Officers were at the 500 block of Pamalyn Avenue, near Bermuda and East Pilot roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Further information was not immediately available as of 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.