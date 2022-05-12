61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Homicide reported in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2022 - 8:40 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A homicide was reported Wednesday night in central Las Vegas.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at 8:18 p.m. that the investigation was ongoing on the 6100 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Jones Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man who followed children in Las Vegas beaten with a pipe, police say
Man who followed children in Las Vegas beaten with a pipe, police say
2
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
3
Developer turning shuttered golf course into 1,600-home housing project
Developer turning shuttered golf course into 1,600-home housing project
4
Which Raiders games will be scheduled for prime time?
Which Raiders games will be scheduled for prime time?
5
Las Vegas man accused of raping, drugging teen he met on Snapchat
Las Vegas man accused of raping, drugging teen he met on Snapchat
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST