Officers responded to the 4700 block of Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said in an email.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police are investigating a homicide Friday night in east Las Vegas.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said in an email.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.