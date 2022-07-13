101°F
Homicide reported in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2022 - 10:48 pm
 
Las Vegas police responded to a homicide Tuesday night in east Las Vegas.

Police were responding around 10:30 p.m. to the 4700 block of Monterrey Avenue, near Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

