Homicide reported in east Las Vegas
Police responded to the 4700 block of Monterrey Avenue, near Flamingo Road, late Tuesday.
Las Vegas police responded to a homicide Tuesday night in east Las Vegas.
Police were responding around 10:30 p.m. to the 4700 block of Monterrey Avenue, near Flamingo Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
