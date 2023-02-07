Homicide reported in west Las Vegas
Police investigated a homicide Monday afternoon in west Las Vegas.
Officers responded at 2:49 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Starboard Drive, near South Durango Drive and West Sahara Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.
