45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Homicide reported in west Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2023 - 7:48 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigated a homicide in west Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded at 2:49 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Starboard Drive, near South Durango Drive and West Sahara Avenue, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch logs.

Further information was not available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
3
Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers reunion with Raiders? Don’t count it out
Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers reunion with Raiders? Don’t count it out
4
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
5
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Stabbing led to arrest in fatal shooting, police say
Stabbing led to arrest in fatal shooting, police say
Police link teen to November killing
Police link teen to November killing
Police: Suspect in Las Vegas killing had monthslong fight with victim
Police: Suspect in Las Vegas killing had monthslong fight with victim
Suspect arrested in Las Vegas tow yard killing was trying to rent Tesla
Suspect arrested in Las Vegas tow yard killing was trying to rent Tesla
Girl, 9, was one of 8 delayed deaths in Metro jurisdiction in ‘22
Girl, 9, was one of 8 delayed deaths in Metro jurisdiction in ‘22
Police say suspect in downtown Las Vegas killing had stolen car
Police say suspect in downtown Las Vegas killing had stolen car