Homicide suspect told Las Vegas police he stabbed man to steal card

Nichollus Jackson told officers he stabbed the victim in the back in a Las Vegas Valley apartment in order to steal his debit-credit card, according to his arrest report.

Nichollus Jackson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Tanice Harris (Metropolitan Police Department)

Nichollus Jackson admitted to police that he stabbed another man in the back in November and left him to die in a northeast Las Vegas Valley apartment in order to steal his debit-credit card, according to an arrest report.

Jackson and his fiancee, Tanice Harris, talked about robbing Anthony Proudfoot on Nov. 18 while Proudfoot was in the room, “utilizing slang” so the victim would not know what they were talking about, according to the couple’s arrest report.

Minutes later, Harris left the room and Jackson stabbed Proudfoot in the back inside the apartment on the 5000 block of East Craig Road, near Nellis Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department report stated.

Proudfoot, 35, was found just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 21 by family members, who went to check on him after not hearing from him for several days, the report said. The Las Vegas man died from a stab wound to his back and chest, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Jackson, 30, and Harris, 21, were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 28. Both admitted to police that they planned to rob Proudfoot and steal his wallet and debit-credit card, which Jackson had seen Proudfoot use at an ATM.

The two were with Proudfoot and at least one other person when Jackson and Harris used “slang” to talk about robbing Proudfoot. Harris “told Jackson to do what he had to,” the report said.

Jackson then told Harris and another person to leave the apartment. While the two men were alone, Proudfoot “turned his back on him to drink some beer,” when Jackson pulled Proudfoot’s wallet out of his back pocket and stabbed the 35-year-old once in the back with what he described as a “Rambo knife,” the report said.

During an interview with detectives on Nov. 27, Harris said Jackson came out of the apartment after attacking Proudfoot and claimed “he hurt (him) but he would be OK,” the report said. She denied witnessing the stabbing.

Jackson and Harris tried to use the card at a 7-Eleven ATM and a Bank of America ATM, but the PIN number Jackson had gotten from Proudfoot was “no good,” the report said. Instead, they used the card to buy food at a McDonald’s and a Burger King before it was declined at a Chinese takeout restaurant.

Detectives also identified Jackson and Harris through surveillance footage at the businesses, the report said.

The couple was found after officers received a report of two people trespassing in a vacant apartment. Both were listed as “transient” in their arrest reports.

Both Harris and Jackson face charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery with a deadly weapon. Harris faces four counts of first-degree burglary, six counts of using a debit card, credit card or ID without consent, and harboring a felon. Jackson faces three counts of first-degree burglary and five counts of using a debit card, credit card or ID without consent, court records show.

On Oct. 31, Jackson was charged in a separate case with battery which constitutes domestic violence on a pregnant person, court records show. The arrest warrant in that case was filed Nov. 5, nearly two weeks before Proudfoot was killed.

Las Vegas Justice Court records also show that Jackson is a fugitive from another state.

Jackson and Harris’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30, court records show. They both remained in jail Friday, Jackson without bail and Harris with a $83,000 bail.

