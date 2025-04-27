Homicide under investigation in North Las Vegas
A man died early Sunday morning after North Las Vegas police say he succumbed to his injuries from a “battery with a deadly weapon.”
Police responded to a report of an injured person in an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Bassler Street around 2:10 a.m. when they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.
The man was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where he died.
Any suspects involved in the homicide fled the scene before an officer arrived, police said.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 702-633-9111.
Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.