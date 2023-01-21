44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Homicide under investigation in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2023 - 10:01 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2023 - 10:16 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas Friday night.

The incident occurred near East Bonanza Road and Page Street, east of North Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
3
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
Summerlin-area theater expected to close as part of chain’s bankruptcy
4
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
5
Who made this mysterious artwork on a plateau overlooking Las Vegas?
Who made this mysterious artwork on a plateau overlooking Las Vegas?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Man found dead in a vehicle in central Las Vegas
Man found dead in a vehicle in central Las Vegas
Man stabbed with ‘Rambo style’ knife during dispute, police say
Man stabbed with ‘Rambo style’ knife during dispute, police say
Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing
Man arrested in California in connection with woman’s killing
Police release photos of car possibly connected to New Year’s Eve homicide
Police release photos of car possibly connected to New Year’s Eve homicide
Man killed over parking dispute remembered by family as full of life
Man killed over parking dispute remembered by family as full of life
Man found dead inside Spring Valley home
Man found dead inside Spring Valley home