Homicide under investigation in northeast Las Vegas

The death occurred near East Bonanza Road and Page Street, police say.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in northeast Las Vegas Friday night.

The incident occurred near East Bonanza Road and Page Street, east of North Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.