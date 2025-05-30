Man shoots Las Vegas landlord dead after eviction attempt, police say

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the northwest valley on Thursday night.

A landlord was shot and killed by one of his tenants after an attempt to evict the tenant at a northwest Las Vegas Valley home on Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police, said Metro Lt. Robert Price, found the victim, a man in his 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds on the kitchen floor of the home in the 3600 block of North Campbell Road, which is near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Durango Drive, at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel shortly after. The identities of the shooter and the victim were not released as of Thursday night.

A 911 call was made by one of four roommates who lived at the residence. The landlord, police said, also lived at the home.

“The suspect came out (of the house) and he was taken into custody without incident,” Price said.

The situation escalated Thursday afternoon, Price said, when the landlord attempted to evict the alleged shooter, also in his 30s.

“The evicted roommate became angry, pulled out a firearm, and began firing,” Price said.

Price called the shooting an “isolated” case, though he encouraged anyone with information that could be important to the investigation to contact Metro.

Brenden Streb, 23, who lives less than a mile from the scene along Campbell Road said he’s noticed an uptick in disturbances in his neighborhood of late, though he admitted a homicide was out of the ordinary.

“There’s some crazy people in this area,” Streb said. “I think it has gotten worse.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.