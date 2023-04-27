Homicide under investigation near central Las Vegas
It occurred in the 1100 block of Comstock Drive, near West Washington Avenue.
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near central Las Vegas Wednesday.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said around 8:20 p.m. that an investigation was ongoing in the 1100 block of Comstock Drive, near West Washington Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.