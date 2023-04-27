74°F
Homicides

Homicide under investigation near central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2023 - 8:49 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near central Las Vegas Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said around 8:20 p.m. that an investigation was ongoing in the 1100 block of Comstock Drive, near West Washington Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

