Homicide under investigation near central Las Vegas

It occurred in the 1100 block of Comstock Drive, near West Washington Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide near central Las Vegas Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said around 8:20 p.m. that an investigation was ongoing in the 1100 block of Comstock Drive, near West Washington Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.