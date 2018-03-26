Homicide unit investigating deadly east Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police on Monday morning blocked off a portion of an east valley neighborhood.

Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating a Monday morning deadly shooting in east Las Vegas.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten, two people got into an argument around 5:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Sacramento Drive.

During the argument, a suspect shot another person in the face and that person died.

The suspect fled and police are searching for the suspect.

About 5:30 a.m., several police vehicles sat in the intersection of Sacramento Drive and Sunrise Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard, as officers blocked off the area with crime scene tape. Officers walked in and out of a home on Sacramento, where an ambulance sat running out front.

