Homicides

Homicide unit investigating death of woman in Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2021 - 8:39 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a previously unreported homicide after a woman was found dead last week in a central valley apartment.

Police received a report of a dead woman inside an apartment on the 300 block of West Baltimore Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 24, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

When police arrived, officers “observed signs of trauma” on the victim’s body and homicide detectives were called to the scene, police said.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office. Further information about her death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

