Homicide unit responds to suspicious death in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious death in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lieutenant Josh Houchen said officers responded to reports that a man was not breathing in the 2900 block of Black Forest Drive, near South Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man unresponsive and called for medical assistance. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houchen said the man’s wounds initially seemed to be self-inflicted, but after further investigation, the scene was deemed suspicious. Metro’s homicide unit later responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

