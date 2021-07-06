Homicide victims in what police say was one-man crime spree ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified two people that police said were shot and killed by the same man last week during a string of violent crimes.

Las Vegas police investigate around Euclid Avenue near Oakey Boulevard after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, in the east valley. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

John Anthony Carrillo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ruben Garcia, 36, and Abraham Acosta, 32, were killed in separate shootings on Thursday in Las Vegas and Henderson, the coroner’s office said. Shortly after the second shooting, 29-year-old John Anthony Carrillo was arrested in connection to both killings, along with a series of several other “criminal incidents” from last week, according to the Metropolitan and Henderson police departments.

Police were called to a home on the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue, near Oakey Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, at about 9:50 a.m. after receiving report of a shooting, the department said.

When police arrived, they found Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the head, the coroner’s office said.

Detectives believe that Carrillo shot and killed Garcia after arriving at the home to “conduct a narcotics transaction.” Carrillo then stole a white Nissan Altima from the home and drove away, police said.

More than 12 hours later, Henderson police were called at about 11:40 p.m. to a shooting on the 10000 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard. The 911 caller reported that a man had been shot in the face and the suspect drove away in a white Nissan Altima, police said.

Acosta was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police were called to help investigate Acosta’s death since it happened near the border of Metro’s jurisdiction. Metro officers then arrested Carrillo about 2 miles from the scene of the Henderson shooting.

Police have linked Carrillo to several other “criminal incidents” since Saturday, including domestic battery, grand larceny of a vehicle and robbery, Metro said. He is also suspected in a shooting on Wednesday at a convenience store on the 1400 block of East Charleston Boulevard, in which one person was injured.

Carrillo faces 21 felony charges, including two counts of murder, attempted murder, three count of robbery, attempted robbery, four counts of burglary, kidnapping, two counts of attempted kidnapping, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

He also faces charges of burglary and attempted robbery in Henderson Justice Court, according to online records.

Carrillo remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail, jail records show. He was scheduled to appear in both courts on Wednesday morning.

