Human remains found in barrel, leading to arrest

Police said they have arrested a man after human remains were found in a barrel in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Ryan Bentley, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police responded to a report of possible remains just before 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood near East Russell Road and South Mountain Vista Street, the release said. Investigators tied the victim to a person reported missing Nov. 3 and identified Bentley as a suspect. He was arrested later Tuesday.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

