Human remains found in Las Vegas lot identified as 13-year-old

Aaron Jones, 13. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Latoya Williams-Miley, was charged with murder on Thursday in the death of 13-year-old Aaron Jones. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Paul Jones, the father of 13-year-old Aaron Jones, was arrested Thursday on murder charges in his son's death. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Authorities on Friday identified human remains found in a desert lot earlier this week as those of a 13-year-old boy who vanished in January.

Las Vegas police also made a second arrest in the case.

Latoya Williams-Miley, 33, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge Thursday in connection with the homicide investigation of Aaron Jones’ death, jail records show. She was booked into Clark County Detention Center, where she is being held without bail.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Lt. Dan McGrath said Williams-Miley is the girlfriend of Aaron’s father, 33-year-old Paul D. Jones, who also was charged with first-degree murder Thursday. Williams-Miley was living with Aaron and Paul Jones, he said.

Paul Jones already was lodged at the county jail and was rebooked on the murder charge. He was sentenced Monday to a year in the jail on a separate child abuse charge.

The arrests occurred a day before the Clark County Coroner officially confirmed the remains found Tuesday in an east valley desert were Aaron’s.

Two men discovered the body about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a desert lot behind the Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway, near Sahara Avenue. The body was wrapped in plastic with rocks placed on top of it, police said.

Evidence suggests the body had been there for some time, and decomposition made the child’s gender and race difficult to determine. The Clark County coroner’s office identified Aaron using dental records, but his cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

3625 Boulder Highway, las vegas, nv