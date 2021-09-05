103°F
Homicides

Human remains found in trash can, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2021 - 2:55 pm
 
THIS PHOTO IS TO BE USED FOR METRO STOCK. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
THIS PHOTO IS TO BE USED FOR METRO STOCK. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found in a trash can Saturday in central Las Vegas.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Arville Street just before 10 p.m., according to a Sunday news release. Officers notified homicide detectives, who are investigating the incident.

Police have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.

No other information was immediately available.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the police department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

