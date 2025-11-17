‘I didn’t know there was a kid in the back,’ man accused of fatally shooting 11-year-old in road rage told police

Tyler Johns was arrested on suspicion of open murder and two felony charges related to discharging a firearm from a vehicle into another vehicle.

Away from jury, detective testifies about disposal of victim’s head in decapitation case

The 22-year-old man accused of killing an 11-year-old boy during a road-rage shooting on the westbound 215 Southern Beltway on Friday morning told police that he “did not know there was a kid in the back,” according to his arrest report.

Tyler Johns, who faces charges of open murder and two felony charges related to discharging a firearm from a vehicle into another vehicle, was arrested shortly after the admission.

“Tyler spontaneously admitted to officers that he had discharged his firearm into the black Chevrolet Traverse, and after admitting to the discharge of his firearm, he turned around and placed his hands behind his back without prompting from the officers, in what appeared to be a movement to allow them to place handcuffs on his wrists,” a Henderson Police Department detective said in the report.

The shooting, which happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 215 near Stephanie Street and Gibson Road, involved a blue Hyundai Elantra driven by Johns and a black Chevrolet Traverse driven by Valente Ayala.

As Ayala tried to merge from Interstate 11 onto the 215, he and Johns started “jockeying” for positions on the beltway, cutting each other off and break-checking each other, a witness said in the report.

“It seemed like the driver of the black Chevy was angrier and the aggressor,” the witness, Edward Mack, also told police.

Both drivers rolled down their windows and began arguing before the driver of the sedan pulled out a handgun, firing once at the backseat of the SUV, police said.

Ayala’s stepson, Brandon Dominguez-Chavarria, 11, was in the backseat, and they were on their way to his school, according to the report.

The boy was struck in the head, and the first to respond to the scene was a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was traveling on the beltway for an unrelated matter.

Dominguez-Chavarria was pronounced dead at the University Medical Center.

After his arrest, Johns refused to talk with detectives at the police department, instead requesting an attorney.

Ayala told police that he believed Tyler intended to shoot him, but based on their speeds, the bullet struck the child. He also told police that he was not armed and did not own firearms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

