‘I didn’t want to do it’: Henderson man charged in wife’s death tells police

A man suspected of fatally shooting his wife in Henderson told police the state of her room made him depressed.

Jerome Seligman (Henderson Police Department)

An 86-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his wife in Henderson told police the state of her room made him depressed.

Jerome Seligman called police just before 6 p.m. on July 4 to report he killed his wife at the Portofino Senior Apartments, 1001 Las Palmas Entrada Ave., according to an arrest report from the Henderson Police Department released Wednesday.

Police said that Susan Tobey, 79, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died within an hour.

Officers found a handgun in a holster on the kitchen floor in the couple’s apartment, according to the arrest report, and they detained Seligman.

Seligman made several statements about shooting his wife in the shoulder with his .38-caliber gun, police wrote in the report.

“I didn’t want to do it to her,” he told police, continuing, “I’m really depressed, I didn’t want to do it but it got to a point” and “If you ever saw her room, you would know why I got that depressed.”

Henderson police said Seligman made the statements without being asked about the shooting. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.

Seligman was arrested in 2018 on a charge of aiming a gun at another person. Henderson court records show the case was dismissed after he plead guilty to misdemeanor assault and pay a $1,000 fine.

He is being held without bail and scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.