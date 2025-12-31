‘I killed them’: Man accused in parents’ slaying used baseball bat, police say

Police arrived to a bloody house with two dead parents inside after the son called law enforcement and asked to be arrested, according to his arrest report.

The man accused of killing his mother and father two days after Christmas told police he did so on accident, according to his arrest report.

Adrian Bailey, 27, was arrested Saturday night after he called police and said he killed someone and wanted to harm himself, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Adrian Bailey currently faces two felony open murder charges, according to court records.

Police said they believe Adrian Bailey bludgeoned his parents Roger Bailey and Kristine Bailey to death with a small metal baseball bat found stained with apparent blood at the crime scene.

The arrest report said Adrian Bailey called police around 11:30 p.m. Saturday and told the dispatcher to arrest him in the deaths of his mother and father.

“He apologized and said he could not ‘take it anymore.’ He advised he ‘killed them,’ that there was blood everywhere, and that he did not mean to,” the report said. “(Adrian Bailey) said he had done the ‘unthinkable’ and ‘I killed them.’”

In a second 911 call Adrian Bailey made eight minutes later, he gave the dispatcher his location of Fogg Street and Bonanza Road in the east Las Vegas Valley and asked for officers to kill him, saying he was a danger to himself and others, according to his arrest report. The report described Adrian Bailey as yelling hysterically while on the phone with police.

Adrian Bailey told the dispatcher he had drank alcohol but hadn’t used any drugs, the arrest report said. He then told the dispatcher that he accidentally killed his dad because he endured abuse, according to the report.

Police arrested Adrian Bailey around 11:45 p.m. near Fogg Street and Stewart Avenue. The report said he had apparent blood on his hands, feet, nose and clothing and told officers they would understand what happened when they got to his residence about a mile away.

Arrested without statement

When police arrived at Adrian Bailey’s residence on New Brunswick Avenue around 1 a.m., they found his two parents in the living room, the report said.

Roger Bailey, Adrian’s father, was pronounced dead at the scene. His mother, Kristine Bailey, was taken to UMC, where she died, according to the arrest report.

Police investigated the residence and found a small metal baseball bat with apparent blood on it resting at the top of the home’s stairs, the arrest report said. The report said the mother and father may have been struck with the bat in the stairwell and on the living room floor.

Adrian Bailey’s initial court appearance is scheduled to take place Wednesday, court records show.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.