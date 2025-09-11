‘I know you’re evil’: Metro releases final report on Summerlin law office shooting

In a final police report released Thursday, authorities said they had no evidence Joe Houston told anyone he planned to shoot and kill his former daughter-in-law and her new husband.

Emergency crews respond to a shooting at a law firm on Charleston Boulevard on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Summerlin. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police found no evidence that attorney Joe Houston told anyone of his plans to shoot and kill his former daughter-in-law and her new husband at a Summerlin law office last year, according to a final homicide report released Thursday.

Instead, police found a handwritten note with Houston’s belongings at the scene of the shooting that read: “In this life there is good and EVIL — I don’t know if I’m good — But I know you’re evil — Dylan is a great dad —When are you going to stop trying to take (redacted) away from him? When are you going to stop HARASSING the Houston family?” according to the report.

Houston shot and killed Ashley Prince and her husband, Las Vegas attorney Dennis Prince, during a deposition in a contentious custody battle between Ashley Prince and Joe Houston’s son, Dylan Houston. Dennis Prince was representing his wife, while Joe Houston, was representing his son, who is also an attorney.

The deposition on April 8, 2024, was held at Dennis Prince’s law office, and was scheduled for Dennis Prince to question Joe Houston’s wife, Katherine Houston. According to the report, Joe Houston briefly confronted Dennis Prince at the beginning of the meeting.

“Before we start, are you guys ever going to stop trying to take the kids away from Dylan?” Joe Houston asked.

Instead of answering, Dennis Prince just said “OK, we’re ready,” and started the deposition.

The deposition was recorded, and a transcript of that recording was included in Thursday’s report.

Dennis Prince began asking Katherine Houston questions, some of which were redacted from the report. A little over a minute after Dennis Prince began asking questions, Joe Houston opened fire, the report said.

Houston fired 11 gunshots in the room before turning the gun on himself, according to the report.

Dylan Houston told police that he had no knowledge of his father’s plans. He said he spent that morning taking his children to school and placing a bet at a casino. Police found surveillance footage that backed up Dylan Houston’s alibi, according to the report.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced in July 2024 that Dylan Houston was not a suspect in the homicide investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.