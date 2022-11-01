‘I think I killed my mommy’: Report details woman’s call to police

The woman would later be arrested on suspicion of killing her 62-year-old mother in their Las Vegas home.

Hend Bustami (Metropolitan Police Department)

A bouquet of flowers was left on the front lawn of 10190 June Flower Drive on Oct. 27, 2022, a day after Afaf Hussanen, 62, was killed. Hend Bustami, the woman's 28-year-old daughter, is accused of killing her. Photo by Brett Clarkson, Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The call came in to Las Vegas police dispatch at 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 26.

“I think I killed my mommy,” the woman’s voice said.

The woman, who was later identified by police as Hend Bustami, 28, then drove off in a Honda Accord, according to an arrest warrant application filed by a Metropolitan Police Department detective.

Bustami would later be arrested on suspicion of killing her 62-year-old mother, Afaf Hussanen, in their home at 10190 June Flower Drive, near South Jones Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue.

Not even an hour after Bustami drove away from the killing scene, at 3:17 a.m., a license plate reader caught her car driving south on Interstate 15 to California. Soon, the car was being followed by the California Highway Patrol, which pulled Bustami over near Barstow.

“While speaking with the officer, Hend stated an excited utterance stating that she killed her mother,” the police documents allege. “Apparent blood was observed on her clothing and Hend was the only occupant of the vehicle.”

Meanwile, Metro officers who had arrived at the June Flower Drive house found Hussanen on the floor of the master bedroom with “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Although paramedics tried to work on her, Hussanen was dead.

Officers also were able to determine that the phone that had called dispatch was connected to Bustami, and that police had responded to prior incidents in the past at the house.

Police also determined that Bustami could be driving a Honda Accord with California license plates. Officers spoke to a neighbor, whose Ring camera captured a woman leaving the home where Hussanan was killed, getting into a Honda Accord and driving away at 2:34 a.m.

After Bustami was picked up by the California Highway Patrol, two Metro detectives went to the Barstow Police Department to interview her.

Bustami told the detectives that she had been in an argument with her mother, which in turn led to a fight. Bustami said she broke a “table glass” over her mom’s head. She said she then used the glass shards to stab her mother several times. She also said she cut her mom’s throat, according to the police documents.

The documents state that Bustami, who had cuts on her hands, then drove away from the home.

Bustami remains in custody in the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, California, awaiting extradition to Las Vegas to face a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

She was scheduled to appear in a court in San Bernardino, California, on Tuesday.

Bustami was also in the news in the summer after police said she claimed she was being arrested for being too “good-looking.” According to an arrest report, she had skipped out on a bill at a Chili’s at Harry Reid International Airport.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.