IDs released in fatal shooting involving Las Vegas police officer

The man shot and killed by police Tuesday near a northwest valley pawnshop and the officer who shot him have been identified.

A heavy presence of officers on North Rancho Drive between North Jones Boulevard and West Craig Road where an officer involved shooting occurred on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas police officer William Pollock, 56, shot 27-year-old Caleb Edward Blaylock of Las Vegas after Blaylock charged at the officer with a knife, police said.

Prior to the shooting, Blaylock attempted to carjack two men in front of the SuperPawn at 4111 N. Rancho Drive, according to police. One of the men fought him off with a hammer, and Blaylock ran.

Pollock encountered Blaylock just north of the pawnshop and ordered him to stop. When Blaylock ignored him, Pollock stopped and stepped out of his patrol vehicle. Police said Blaylock suddenly charged at Pollock, who opened fire.

Blaylock died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Pollock has worked for the Metropolitan Police Department since February 2001. He is on routine paid administrative leave.

The incident marks Metro’s 11th officer-involved shooting this year.

