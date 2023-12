‘Incredibly dedicated to students’: 3rd UNLV shooting victim was head of Japanese studies

The Clark County coroner’s office has release the identity of the third death of the UNLV shooting on Wednesday.

Naoko Takemara (UNLV)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the third professor killed at UNLV on Wednesday as the school’s head of the Japanese Studies Program.

UNLV Associate Professor Naoko Takemaru, 69, of Las Vegas, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said Friday morning.

Takemaru oversaw UNLV’s Japanese Studies Program and taught upper-division classes on Japanese language, culture and business, according to the university’s website. She was the author of the 2019 book “Women in the Language and Society of Japan: The Linguistic Roots of Bias.”

She had also won the William Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching from UNLV’s College of Liberal Arts.

Takemaru was one of three professors killed by a gunman on UNLV’s campus Wednesday morning. The shooter, 67-year-old Anthony Polito, opened fire in Beam Hall, where the Lee Business School is housed, killing three faculty members and injuring a fourth.

Polito had been turned down multiple times from positions at Nevada universities, and had a “target list” in his Henderson apartment, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Thursday.

The other professors who were killed have been identified as 39-year-old Patricia Navarro Velez and 64-year-old Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang. A fourth faculty member, who has not been identified, was shot and remained hospitalized as of Friday.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield wrote of Takemaru’s death in a message on Friday.

“She was incredibly dedicated to her students,” part of Whitfield’s message stated. “We grieve for her family, friends, students, and colleagues. We honor her memory, alongside those of Lee Business School professors Dr. Patricia Navarro-Velez and Dr. Jerry Chang.”

“Processing the loss of three cherished UNLV faculty members is horrendously difficult, but we are heartened by memories of them and their remarkable and lasting impact on our university, on their students, and within their professions.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.