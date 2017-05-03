Infant who died last August was victim of homicide, coroner says

A 6-month-old who died in August was the victim of a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 6-month-old who died in August was the victim of a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner.

Medical personnel took Henry Martinez of Las Vegas to a hospital on Aug. 3 following a 911 call concerning an unresponsive child, according to a report from the Clark County Department of Family Services.

Martinez died two days later. The coroner determined the infant’s cause of death as blunt force injuries of the head and neck. The baby also had blunt force injuries to his torso, and the injuries resulted from an assault, the coroner said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone has been arrested in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

