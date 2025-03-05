66°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Infant’s death at Lake Havasu under review for potential homicide charges

A Mohave County water rescue boat at the scene of an apparent double drowning on the Colorado R ...
A Mohave County water rescue boat at the scene of an apparent double drowning on the Colorado River near Topock Gorge, about 15 miles north of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Mohave Country Sheriff's Office)
More Stories
Joseph De Luna, 28, who faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of a ...
Man tells police he shot friend after night of Las Vegas partying
Police vehicle lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Man arrested after body found behind Las Vegas leasing office
Suspect in killing of man found on I-15 appears in court, held without bail
Man found dead on I-15 in North Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 1:55 pm
 
Updated March 5, 2025 - 2:07 pm

An autopsy report for a 4-month-old baby who died at Lake Havasu in July is being reviewed by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for “potential negligent homicide charges,” according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The infant, who was identified in a GoFundMe as Tanna Rae Wroblewski, died over the Fourth of July weekend after suffering heat-related illness on a boat.

Temperatures in Lake Havasu reached 121 degrees the day of the infant’s death, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that it received the child’s official autopsy report from the Maricopa Couty Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, and forwarded it to the attorney’s office.

The Mohave County Attorney’s Office said in an email that it is reviewing the case, and is not disclosing additional information about the case.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES