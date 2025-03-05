Infant’s death at Lake Havasu under review for potential homicide charges

An autopsy report for a baby who died at Lake Havasu in July is being reviewed by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for potential negligent homicide charges.

An autopsy report for a 4-month-old baby who died at Lake Havasu in July is being reviewed by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for “potential negligent homicide charges,” according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The infant, who was identified in a GoFundMe as Tanna Rae Wroblewski, died over the Fourth of July weekend after suffering heat-related illness on a boat.

Temperatures in Lake Havasu reached 121 degrees the day of the infant’s death, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that it received the child’s official autopsy report from the Maricopa Couty Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday, and forwarded it to the attorney’s office.

The Mohave County Attorney’s Office said in an email that it is reviewing the case, and is not disclosing additional information about the case.

