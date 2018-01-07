Injured man helps point Las Vegas police to suspect in shooting

Police accused Alex Yanko of shooting the injured man and another man about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 on the 3600 block of Starbright Lane, near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on the 3600 block of Starbright Lane, near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman watched as a gunshot victim crawled from the doorway back into the house.

She asked the injured man who shot him. He told her, then later told the Metropolitan Police Department the same name, helping officers identify Alex Yanko, 48, as a suspect in the shooting.

Police accused Yanko of shooting the injured man and another man about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19 on the 3600 block of Starbright Lane, near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road. Both men were hospitalized at University Medical Center, where Edward Richard Budd died and the man who named his attacker was listed in critical condition.

Metro arrested Yanko the next day, and prosecutors charged him with murder and attempted murder. He remained in Clark County Detention Center on Saturday.

A warrant for Yanko’s arrest said witnesses recognized the two men had a “beef” with Yanko from a few weeks earlier. Witnesses told Metro Yanko argued with the two men at the front door of a house before Yanko pulled a gun from his pocket and shot the two men.

He drove off in his blue truck, which was parked across the street from the house.

Police said the argument appeared to be about money or property.

A neighbor’s security footage backed up the witness accounts, according to the warrant.

