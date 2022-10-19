Inmate death at CCDC under investigation

Homicide detectives were at the jail investigating the death, police said around 7 p.m.

The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating an inmate death at Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement around 7 p.m. that homicide detectives were on scene at the jail.

No further information was provided, and police said there would not be a media briefing on the scene Tuesday night.

