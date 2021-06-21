Inmate died of COVID-19 complications, coroner says

A murder suspect who had been jailed for years recently died in a Las Vegas hospital because of COVID-19 complications, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Richardo Glasgow, 61, was taken to University Medical Center on April 18 and died on April 29, police said. Other significant conditions leading to his death included high blood pressure, atherosclerosis — or a build-up of plaque in the artery walls — and valvular heart disease, according to the coroner’s office.

Glasgow was arrested in February 2013 on a murder charge after police said the then-53-year-old stabbed his girlfriend, 49-year-old Sharon Jones, to death.

According to his arrest report, Glasgow told Jones, “Nobody in this house can save you,” as he stabbed her several times in front of a group of women begging him to stop at a home in the southern valley.

When officers arrived, they saw two women on the roof hiding from Glasgow, who was outside wearing a bloodstained shirt and carrying a knife, according to the arrest report.

Police said Jones did not listen to officers and went back into the house, telling them, “Come get me. Come see what I’m doing,” the report said.

Officers entered the house and saw Glasgow straddling Jones’ body and holding a knife, asking the officers to shoot him.

Glasgow, who was a fugitive from California wanted for a parole violation related to a 2005 attempted murder, was arrested after an officer used a stun gun on him, police said.

Jones died at University Medical Center, and Glasgow was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he stayed until he was taken to the same hospital on April 18, where he later died.

The Metropolitan Police Department had a different spelling for Glasgow’s first name — Ricardo, instead of Richardo, as the coroner’s office indicated — and said that Ricardo was the name police booked him under at the time of the arrest.

District Court records also listed Glasgow as Ricardo Glasgow. They show that a Nov. 15 trial had been set in the murder case and indicate that Glasgow was allowed a contact visit from a doctor for “diagnostic testing” on April 14, four days before his hospitalization.

