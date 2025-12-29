Inmate found dead in cell with reality TV star identified

A Clark County Detention Center inmate who was found dead inside a cell with an imprisoned Discovery Channel reality show star has been identified.

Christopher Kelly, 42, was found dead inside a cell at the jail Friday night, a Clark County coroner’s office spokesperson said in an email. Kelly’s cause and manner of death are still being determined, the coroner said.

A Metro spokesperson on Monday could not immediately be reached to answer why Kelly was in custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Chad Ollinger, 41, was taken into custody on suspicion of open murder after corrections officers observed an inmate later identified as Kelly “lying motionless” inside a cell.

Officers went into the cell and saw the man identified as Kelly suffering from apparent blunt force injuries, according to the release. Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Metro said detectives learned an altercation occurred between Kelly and Ollinger inside of their cell. Ollinger had been in the jail since Oct. 27 on a charge of arrest of a fugitive from another state. Ollinger also faces a contempt of court charge, according to jail and court records.

Ollinger made an initial appearance Sunday in Las Vegas Justice Court for his open murder case, court records show. A status check is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Ollinger’s case overview.

Ollinger appears on the television series “Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch,” which follows him and his father as they search for gold and Aztec artifacts on their property in northeastern Utah. The show premiered in 2021 and its latest season ended in August.

