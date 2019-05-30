Inmate’s death during restraint by Las Vegas police ruled a homicide

Nicholas A. Farah, a 36-year-old from Appleton, Wisconsin, died due to asphyxia during restraining procedures at the county jail, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled that a 36-year-old man’s March death at the county jail was a homicide resulting from the victim being restrained by corrections officers.

Nicholas A. Farah was put into a restraint chair, intended to control uncooperative prisoners, by four Metropolitan Police Department officers at the Clark County Detention Center on March 31. The officers held Farah’s head to his knees for about 75 seconds while they exchanged sets of handcuffs at the jail entrance, Clark County Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank said at a press conference in April.

The officers returned Farah to an upright position after they replaced the handcuffs. But after he was strapped into the chair, a medical staffer noticed that he wasn’t moving, according to video footage released in April.

The coroner’s office on Thursday said Farah’s cause of death was asphyxia during restraining procedures, with other significant conditions listed as methamphetamine intoxication and obesity. His death was ruled a homicide.

Farah, of Appleton, Wisconsin, died at University Medical Center the night he was restrained, the coroner’s office said.

He was arrested after police were called about 8:15 p.m. March 31 to a La Quinta hotel at 4975 S. Valley View Blvd., near West Tropicana Avenue. Hotel management had requested that Farah be removed from the property because he was acting strangely, repeatedly calling cabs and then refusing service when they arrived, Hank said in April.

If Farah had survived, he would have faced charges of trespassing, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

He was arrested at the hotel and became “agitated” while police tried putting him into a patrol car to bring him to jail, Hank said.

Officers requested a “code 5,” requiring jail staff to meet officers at an entrance to help bring uncooperative people into the facility.

Farah “once again became combative” inside the jail, prompting corrections officers to sit him in a restraint chair, Hank said.

Metro released hand-held and stationary video of officers’ efforts to restrain Farah inside the jail. Metro policy prohibits officers from activating body cameras inside the jail.

“Waiting for medical to come check him out because he’s really hyped up,” a sergeant said, narrating the hand-held video. “Wouldn’t give any information to patrol.”

Farah, appearing distressed, looked over toward the camera before officers pushed his head down toward his knees, the video showed. A few shouts could be heard for the first dozen seconds before he went quiet. Farah didn’t appear to move once officers sat him back up.

Police continued to fasten him to the chair for several more seconds until they finished and turned the chair around, stationary camera footage showed. A medical staffer standing nearby then noticed he wasn’t breathing, and officers worked to remove him from the chair.

Sgts. Samuel Mendoza and Richard Newman and officers Aaron Mosley and Jeremy Stewart have been placed on administrative leave while police investigate Farah’s death, police said in April. Metro is conducting internal criminal and administrative investigations into his death, as is typical with in-custody deaths.

Metro did not immediately return request for comment on Thursday.

