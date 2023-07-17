Innocent bystander killed in southwest Las Vegas shooting, police say

Investigators learned that the victim had been struck by a stray bullet from a shooting on the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Avenue.

An innocent bystander was shot and killed by a stray bullet in southwest Las Vegas, police said Monday, July 17, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An 18-year-old man shot and killed by a stray bullet in southwest Las Vegas was identified Monday.

Police first received a report of a shooting on the 9400 block of West Post Road, near Sunset Road and Buffalo Drive, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when the teen was taken to a nearby hospital by friends, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Bryce McKinney, of North Las Vegas.

McKinney was transferred to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Investigators later learned that McKinney had been struck by a stray bullet from a shooting in the 9500 block of Rolling Thunder Avenue, about a half mile from where McKinney had been shot at the Tesora Apartments, 9465 W. Post Rd., police said.

Anyone with any information about shooting was asked to call police at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

