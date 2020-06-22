Investigation continues after woman killed in Las Vegas tunnel

Las Vegas police are still searching for a man who fatally stabbed a woman Friday night in a drainage tunnel in the western valley.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department received reports that the woman had been stabbed in a tunnel in the 5200 block of South Edmond Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

Police said the woman was with a group of homeless people who were “consuming alcohol and narcotics” in the tunnel, when a man in the group suddenly drew a knife and attacked her.

The man fled as witnesses tried to call for help, but police have not located him. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the woman after her family is notified.

Anyone with information on the stabbing may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

