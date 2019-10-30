Investigation into North Las Vegas fatal shooting ongoing

Detectives are continuing to investigate after a 27-year-old woman was fatally shot early Oct. 16 outside a North Las Vegas apartment complex.

North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are continuing to investigate after a woman was fatally shot during what detectives believe was a “small get-together” in front of an apartment complex Oct. 16.

The Review-Journal reported last week that Kaycha Pratt, 27, was the victim of the previously unreported homicide. She was found with a gunshot wound to the head in front of an apartment, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt on Tuesday said police were called about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 16 to the Newport Village Apartments, 1827 W. Gowan Road. He said someone called 911 to report a woman lying outside the complex.

When police arrived, they found the woman “in a pool of blood” with an apparent gunshot wound, he said.

Detectives believe the woman was shot around 3 a.m. that day. Neighbors reported hearing an argument and a gunshot, but no one reported the gunshot to police, Leavitt said.

He said a loud bang is “pretty on par for an apartment complex. It has to be pretty out of hand for people to start calling.”

The shooting appeared to happen during a small get-together outside an apartment. Detectives believe someone walked inside to grab a gun, then shot Pratt outside.

Pratt did not live at the complex, but other people at the get-together did, he said.

Leavitt said detectives did not notify him about the fatal shooting until the Review-Journal requested information. He said detectives are still investigating.

Detectives on Tuesday did not release a suspect description. Leavitt said detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.