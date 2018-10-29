Jail records ID ‘prowler’ arrested after fatal shooting

Jail records identified a man accused of shooting and killing another man in his 80s Sunday morning after a confrontation in the west valley.

Sheldon Thomas, 34, was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center in connection with the deadly shooting, jail records show.

About 3:30 a.m. police received reports of a “prowler” on the 8100 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Cimarron Road, Las Vegas police said. The prowler was trying t0 break into courtyards of residences in the area when a man in his 80s left his home and confronted the other man.

Police said the older man was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Thomas faces one count of first-degree murder. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.

