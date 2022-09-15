Journalism organization sets up fund in honor of slain RJ reporter

The Investigative Reporters and Editors organization has established a fund in honor of slain Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, the nonprofit announced Thursday.

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photo studio on Jan. 19, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

“Working with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, IRE has established the Jeff German Fund for Investigative Journalism to provide journalists with training to continue the game-changing work Jeff devoted his career to producing,” the organization wrote in a newsletter Thursday.

The fund is accepting donations on the organization’s website, and via Venmo, Facebook and PayPal. The organization asks that those who donate write “Jeff German Fund” in the message or tribute line.

German, 69, was stabbed to death on Sept. 2 outside his northwest Las Vegas home after about four decades of reporting on corruption, crime and courts in Las Vegas.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, a subject of German’s reporting, was arrested Sept. 7 in connection with German’s death.

German’s family set up a donation portal in his name last week with Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas. Those who donate can choose to help with six options, from groceries for a month for a family of four to health-conscious food for seniors.

